Crime

New Castle police chief arrested on felony charge

Tony Pagni, 58, has been placed on administrative leave.
NEW CASTLE, Colo. — New Castle's chief of police is on administrative leave after being arrested on a felony charge. 

Town Administrator Dave Reynolds declined to provide specifics, but the Garfield County Sheriff's Office's inmate report showed Tony Pagni, 58, was booked on the following charges Saturday: 

  • Menacing (aggravated-weapon), a felony
  • Prohibited use of weapons, a misdemeanor
  • Harassment (strikes, shoves, kicks), a misdemeanor

The inmate report now shows Pagni has been released from jail. 

New Castle is located about 13 miles west of Glenwood Springs. 

This is a developing story. 9NEWS will provide more information as it is becomes available. 

