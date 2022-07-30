New Castle police chief arrested on felony charge

NEW CASTLE, Colo. — New Castle's chief of police is on administrative leave after being arrested on a felony charge.
Town Administrator Dave Reynolds declined to provide specifics, but the Garfield County Sheriff's Office's inmate report showed Tony Pagni, 58, was booked on the following charges Saturday:
- Menacing (aggravated-weapon), a felony
- Prohibited use of weapons, a misdemeanor
- Harassment (strikes, shoves, kicks), a misdemeanor
The inmate report now shows Pagni has been released from jail.
New Castle is located about 13 miles west of Glenwood Springs.
This is a developing story. 9NEWS will provide more information as it is becomes available.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Investigations & Crime
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.
You can watch videos on demand from our top stories, local politics, investigations, Colorado specific features and even classic 9NEWS videos from the 1980s. If you missed a special program, such as a documentary, you will find them in the "9NEWS Original" channel on the app.