New Castle police chief arrested on felony charge

Tony Pagni, 58, has been placed on administrative leave.

NEW CASTLE, Colo. — New Castle's chief of police is on administrative leave after being arrested on a felony charge.

Town Administrator Dave Reynolds declined to provide specifics, but the Garfield County Sheriff's Office's inmate report showed Tony Pagni, 58, was booked on the following charges Saturday:

Menacing (aggravated-weapon), a felony

Prohibited use of weapons, a misdemeanor

Harassment (strikes, shoves, kicks), a misdemeanor

The inmate report now shows Pagni has been released from jail.

New Castle is located about 13 miles west of Glenwood Springs.

This is a developing story. 9NEWS will provide more information as it is becomes available.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.