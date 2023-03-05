New attempted murder charge filed against 2 suspects charged in rock throwing death

Two of the three suspects face charges for an April 1 incident where a statue head was thrown at a moving vehicle.

Example video title will go here for this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Two of the three people charged in the death of a 20-year-old who died after a rock was thrown through her windshield face an additional attempted murder charge for a separate incident that occurred in Arvada weeks before her death.

A spokesperson for the First Judicial District Attorney's Office said Wednesday that Joseph Koenig and Nicholas "Mitch" Karol-Chik each face two new charges. They are:

Attempted first-degree murder

Attempted second-degree assault

According to the spokesperson, the new charges relate to an incident in Arvada on April 1 when a "statue head" was thrown at a moving vehicle that was occupied. It was only described a "Greek statue." The new charges were added on Aug. 30.

Koenig, Karol-Chik and a third suspect, Zachary Kwak, are all already charged with first-degree murder related to the death of Alexa Bartell. She was killed as she drove home on Indiana Street near the Rocky Flats National Wildlife Refuge on April 19. At the time, Bartell was on the phone with a friend and the line went silent. Bartell's friend tracked down her phone and drove to the location on Indiana Street to find Bartell dead inside of her car, which was off the roadway in a field.

On the same night that Bartell was killed, numerous other drivers reported that their vehicles were also struck by large rocks. The suspects, who were arrested on April 25, are charged in those incidents.

According to an arrest affidavit released earlier, Karol-Chik admitted that he and Koenig had been involved in throwing objects, including a statue and rocks, at vehicles since "at least February," on at least 10 occasions.

Investigators do not believe Kwak was involved in the April 1 incident and he is not charged in that case.

All three suspects are due in court Friday for a preliminary hearing.