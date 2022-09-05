New Era Cap Company CEO accused of trying to hit someone with his vehicle outside of Buffalo restaurant

Christopher H. Koch, 61, of Buffalo was arraigned in Buffalo City Court on one count of reckless endangerment in the first degree, which is a class D felony.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The CEO of the New Era Cap Company is accused of trying to hit someone with his vehicle outside a North Buffalo restaurant.

Christopher H. Koch, 61, of Buffalo was arraigned in Buffalo City Court on one count of reckless endangerment in the first degree, which is a class D felony.

Investigators say Koch and a male victim were involved in an argument on Saturday in the parking lot of restaurant on Delaware Avenue near Delham Avenue. They say when the victim got out of his vehicle, and approached Koch's vehicle, Koch "allegedly engaged in conduct that created grave risk of death to another person by intentionally driving his vehicle toward the victim."

The victim was able to jump out of the way to avoid being hit, but did suffer an injury to his hand.

Officials say the Koch allegedly hit the victim's vehicle and caused damage to the passenger side.

Koch is scheduled to return to court on May 25 for a felony hearing. He was released on his own recognizance. If convicted, Koch could face up to seven years in prison.