Suspect in New Mexico murder arrested in Colorado

Marina Salcido was on the run for more than two weeks following a murder that occurred in Espanola, New Mexico.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A woman wanted for first-degree murder in Espanola, New Mexico was arrested in Castle Rock on Tuesday.

That’s according to a news release from New Mexico State Police, which said that Marina Salcido, 28, is suspected in the Dec. 18 homicide of Saul Martinez, 30.

Martinez’s body was found inside of a black Mercedes with a single gunshot wound to his chest, the Espanola Police Department (EPD) said. That car had been found abandoned with its lights on in the middle of a road.

Police said officers later learned that Martinez had been shot in his car in another location. Investigators were later able to determine Salcido had been with Martinez minutes before his death, and was seen leaving his driveway following reports of a single gunshot.

A short time later, police said Salcido was seen out of breath walking back to her home.

A warrant was issued for her arrest on Jan. 5. In addition to murder, she faces three charges of tampering with evidence.

Salcido is being held in the Douglas County jail and is awaiting extradition to New Mexico.

It’s unclear how Salcido knew Martinez or what connected her to the home in Colorado where she was arrested.

Espanola is located north of Santa Fe and is roughly a five-hour drive south of Castle Rock.