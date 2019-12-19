DENVER — Nearly four years after his murder, there's a new effort to find the person who killed Scott Breitinger.

The 45-year-old was about to take a motorcycle ride with a friend when he was shot several times around noon in April of 2016.

Police found him in an alley off West Nevada Place between Irving Street and Hazel Court in Denver's Westwood neighborhood. He later died at the hospital.

At the time, police said the killer took off and they didn't know whether the two knew each other.

Crime Stoppers offered up a new reward Wednesday for information that could help solve this case.

Those leaving tips can remain anonymous by calling 720-913-7867 and could be eligible for a reward up to $2,000.

