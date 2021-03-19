3 new videos released as Boulder police continue to search for suspects in University Hill riot

Boulder Police have received 1,000 tips from people about potential suspects in the March 6 riot.

BOULDER, Colo. — A team of 15 investigators in Boulder are continuing to work to identify suspects and make arrests in the March 6 party turned destructive riot in the University Hill neighborhood.

The Boulder Police Department released three new videos of potential suspects on Friday, as well as multiple photos depicting people investigators believe were involved.

Police said they've received more than 1,000 tips since March 7.

Police said they've received more than 1,000 tips since March 7.

The March 6 riot involved about 500-800 people, who were gathered near 10th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue in the neighborhood CU Boulder students call "the Hill."

According to police, three SWAT officers were struck with bricks and rocks, leaving them with minor injuries. An armored rescue vehicle and a fire truck were heavily damaged.

According to Boulder Police, detectives have taken reports for several property crimes since the party that includes:

One stolen vehicle that was later recovered outside of Boulder

Three stolen street signs

Eight damaged vehicles, two of which were totaled, valued at $43,500

Two damaged city vehicles, including BPD’s armored rescue vehicle and a fire engine

Those who have information about these individuals are asked to send information to the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website.