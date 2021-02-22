Oakland Raider CB Kemah Siverand, who played football at Cy Ridge High School, initially tried to get away from police, investigators say.

HOUSTON — An NFL player was one of the suspects arrested in a street racing bust in northeast Houston early Saturday.

Kemah Siverand, a cornerback for the Las Vegas Raiders, is charged with felony arrest, Houston police said.

It happened around midnight Saturday as HPD Traffic Enforcement officers spotted five vehicles racing on the North Loop East approaching Lockwood Drive.

Officers stopped 3 of the 5 drivers and arrested them.

Siverand, 24, initially pulled over, but then sped off, according to investigators. They say he drove about a mile before stopping and surrendering.

Rolando Macias and Illsen Urruita, both 19, were also arrested and charged with racing on a highway.

No one was hurt.

Siverand signed with the Raiders practice squad last October and had just signed a futures contract for 2021 last month.

He was cut by the Seattle Seahawks in August after he got caught trying to sneak a woman into his hotel room, according to NFL.com. That’s against the rules -- even when there’s no pandemic.

Siverand, who played college ball at Oklahoma State, signed with the Seahawks after he went undrafted in 2020. He's from Houston and played football at Cy Ridge High School.

Danger on Houston's streets

A different street racing incident in Harris County late Sunday ended in a horrible crash that left two pedestrians dead and several injured.

That one happened when a yellow Camaro going over 100 miles-an-hour, went airborne and slammed into a Chevy Malibu.

The impact sent the Malibu into a crowd of hundreds of spectators who had gathered along the feeder road for the underground car meet.

Roger Glover, a 35-year-old onlooker, died at the scene. Glover, a car buff, was visiting Houston from New Jersey to celebrate a friend's birthday.

Two teens in the crowd were flown by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital but one of them didn’t make it.

The driver of the Camaro, who is in the hospital, is charged with manslaughter and two counts of aggravated assault with serious bodily injury/reckless driving, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.