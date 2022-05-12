Parents of boy who died of gunshot wound won't be charged, DA says

The boy was shot on April 17 and died from his injuries five days later, Denver Police said.

DENVER — The Denver District Attorney's Office declined to pursue charges against the parents of a three-year-old boy who died after sustaining a self-inflicted gunshot wound last month.

According to the Denver Police Department (DPD), the boy was taken in a private vehicle to a hospital after he was shot on the evening of April 17. He died five days later.

DPD said the incident happened in a vehicle in the 1700 block of South Pecos Street. That's near Ruby Hill Park, just south of West Mexico Avenue.

Arrest warrants were issued for the boy's parents for investigation of child abuse -- negligently causing death. Celina Duran was arrested and Manuel Lopez turned himself into custody.

The DA's office told 9NEWS that they declined to file charges against either parent because there was "no likelihood of conviction beyond a reasonable doubt."

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, there were at least 369 unintended shootings by children in the United States, in 2020.

In recent weeks, a five-year-old Fort Collins boy also died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His mother and stepfather face charges in that case.

Earlier this week, a three-year-old girl was fatally shot in Frederick. Police have not released information about the circumstances of that shooting.

