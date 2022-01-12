DOC officers who fatally shot parolee won't face charges, district attorney says

Aaron Lang was shot at a Denver apartment complex in October after pointing a gun at the officers, the Denver DA said.

DENVER — Two Colorado Department of Corrections (DOC) officers will not face charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a parolee, in part because the parolee pointed a gun directly at them, the Denver District Attorney said Wednesday.

The shooting happened Oct. 20, 2021, when the DOC officers attempted to take Aaron Lang, 38, into custody. Lang was a fugitive wanted for a parole violation, and officers had learned that he was possibly selling drugs from 1090 South Parker Road in Denver, according to a decision letter from the DA.

The officers also knew that Lang was a member of 211, a violent white supremacist gang, and that he had access to numerous weapons, including handguns and assault rifles, the letter says.

>The video above aired in October on the day of the shooting.

Some of them were also aware that Lang faced 48 years in prison and had made prior comments that he refused "to go back alive," the letter says.

Due to those safety concerns, the DOC requested a law-enforcement team of about eight officers to assist with the arrest, according to the letter.

Officers arrived at the location on South Parker Road and began surveillance. As they did, Lang came outside the apartment building but then ran back inside and "begged" to be let into a unit on the first floor without success, the letter says.

At that time, Lang pointed a handgun at an officer, who told him to put it down, the letter says.

Lang ran inside the building toward another door and was followed by a DOC officer. Lang stopped on the landing of a short flight of stairs with the DOC officer on the lower level, the letter says. A second DOC officer also arrived in that area, according to the letter.

While on the landing, Lang moved to his left, which was a "better angle" from which he could potentially shoot the officers. That was when the second DOC officer fired his weapon, the letter says.,

Lang moved up the stairs to the second floor by "crawling," with his gun still in his hand, the letter says.

At least one of the DOC officers ordered Lang to drop the weapon, but Lang instead "pulled his weapon up" as if to point it at the officer. The DOC officer fired his weapon, according to the letter.

Lang was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. In his pockets, officers found a large amount of narcotics, including meth and fentanyl, the letter says.

“Mr. Lang ran to an apartment door and begged to be let in, with no success. He then turned and faced one of the Department of Correction officers, raised his weapon and pointed it toward the officer who told him to put it down," DA Beth McCann said.

"After officers issued further commands that he drop his weapon, Mr. Lang pulled his handgun up as if to point it at them before being fatally shot. Under these circumstances, these two DOC officers were justified in using lethal force,” McCann said.

McCann will present details about the incident and discuss her conclusions during a virtual community meeting at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 19. The public is invited to join the online meeting.

Neither DOC officer was named in the decision letter.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS