Deputy involved in fatal shooting after chase won't be charged

The shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. on Oct. 21 in Johnstown. The driver had been speeding and failed to pull over, police said.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A Larimer County Sheriff's deputy involved in the fatal shooting of a suspect following a high-speed chase in October won't be charged, according to the decision letter from the district attorney's office.

Around 10:15 p.m. on Oct. 21, Larimer County deputies tried to pull over the driver of a 2005 Honda Pilot who was speeding in the 2800-block of SE Frontage Road in Johnstown, the decision letter says. The driver, later identified as Christopher Roldan, failed to stop, so deputies performed a PIT maneuver. The SUV went off the road and came to a stop.

Roldan got out of the SUV, failed to follow commands, and approached deputies with a knife, the letter says. One deputy fired his duty weapon, hitting Roldan in the abdomen. He died from his injuries the next day.

The DA's office reviewed body camera footage and interviewed members of law enforcement and two civilian witnesses.

Body camera footage showed Roldan coming toward deputies with his arm raised and a silver object in his hand. Deputies are heard telling him to drop the weapon, but Roldan does not comply.

The deputy who fired his weapon said in an interview that he feared if Roldan continued to advance toward him he would be stabbed in the neck and could kill him. He fired two shots and struck Roldan once in the abdomen.

Roldan fell to the ground but attempted to get up, the letter says. A sergeant at the scene hit Roldan in the head with his rifle to prevent him from getting up. Roldan was then handcuffed and provided medical aid until EMS arrived.

A woman was in the car with Roldan and was not hurt. She later told investigators that after they stopped Roldan said, "I don't care if I get killed," and "I'm going for it." She said he then got out of the car and ran straight toward law enforcement.

The district attorney concluded that the deputy who shot Roldan and the sergeant who hit Roldan with his rifle were justified in their actions and won't be charged.

The DA also concluded that if Roldan had survived he would have likely faced multiple charges including vehicular eluding and felony menacing.