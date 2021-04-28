Adams County deputy won't face charges in fatal shooting of woman

Harmony Wolfgram was not armed but appeared to be holding a gun to another woman's back when she was fatally shot, according to prosecutors.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The Adams County Sheriff's (ACSO) deputy who fatally shot a woman following a car chase in late January will not face charges, in part because he believed the woman was armed and holding another woman hostage, a decision letter from the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office says.

The woman, identified as Harmony Wolfgram, was actually holding a butane lighter to the back of the other woman when she was shot in the head by Deputy Cliff Brooks on Jan. 26, prosecutors said.

The incident that led to the shooting began on Jan. 23, when a Greeley man reported that his vehicle was stolen. He said that a female acquaintance of his had driven off in his white 2006 Ford Escape and never returned it.

Just after midnight on Jan. 26, a deputy with ACSO spotted that vehicle traveling westbound on Interstate 76, near 88th Avenue. The deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop but the driver refused to stop, the decision letter says.

The vehicle continued eastbound on Interstate 270, then eastbound on Interstate 70 with three marked patrol vehicles pursuing it.

After a high-speed pursuit of more than 20 miles, the deputies deactivated their overhead lights and terminated the chase, according to the letter.

The driver exited the highway at the Watkins exit and drove into a residential area. Deputies later located the vehicle parked on the private property of a residence near a towable RV camper.

Upon searching the property, deputies noticed two possible suspects inside the camper. Six patrol officers surrounded the camper and commanded the suspects to come out.

The camper door suddenly opened and two women came out. One woman was in front of the other with her hands up, the letter says. Several deputies reported that they heard the woman in front yell, "she's got a gun" and "she's going to kill me," the letter says.

The second woman appeared to be holding onto the first woman while also pressing an object into her back, the decision letter says.

Based upon the circumstances, all six patrol officers reported that they believed the second female was holding the first female hostage with a gun at her back, according to the letter

The homeowner and his son, who had been woken up by police, also reported that they believed the woman was armed and reported that they heard deputies yell, “Drop the gun or we will shoot!” multiple times.

Fearing for the safety of the hostage, Brooks reported that he fired a single shot at the other woman's head, the decision letter says. Wolfgram was struck and pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators interviewed the other woman, who denied the car they were driving was stolen, the letter says. She said she had permission to use it from her boyfriend.

She also reported to the police that she wanted to surrender once they knew the camper they were in was surrounded by police, but according to the letter, Wolfgram told her not to and said she was going to use her as a hostage to escape.

When the woman opened the door, she said she felt something pushed against her back and said that Wolfgram told her it was a gun, the letter says. The woman told police that she believed it was a gun, according to the letter.

Based on the circumstances and evidence the DA declined to press charges in the case. No charges will be filed against another deputy who released his police dog, which caused injury to the surviving woman.