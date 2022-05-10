Resident won't be charged for killing teens reportedly stealing marijuana

No charges will be filed in the deadly shooting of two teens reportedly stealing marijuana plants from a Northglenn backyard, the DA's office and police said.

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — No charges will be filed after a man shot and killed two teens in his backyard earlier this month, Northglenn Police Department and 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office said in a joint statement Wednesday.

The 16- and 15-year-old juveniles were armed with a machete and semi-automatic handgun when they were killed on Oct. 2 after breaking into the backyard of a home in the 11600 block of Pearl Street, according to police.

"After a thorough review of the evidence, the District Attorney’s Office and the Northglenn Police Department together concur that no arrest or charges should be filed in this case," the statement reads.

Evidence shows that residents saw an unknown and uninvited man in their backyard cutting leaves and branches off of the resident's marijuana plants, the statement says.

One resident grabbed a .45 caliber handgun and went outside to confront the teens and said, "Really? Get out of here." One of the teens then ran into a shed-like structure, and the resident said he was then targeted by multiple gunshots, the statement says.

The resident said he saw muzzle flashes aimed in his direction and heard several gunshots coming from inside the shed and returned fire.

Two teens were inside the shed when the resident fired. One died at the scene and a second died after being taken to the hospital, the statement says. The resident was not injured.

Officers recovered a .40 caliber handgun at the scene and three matching, fired shell casings near the bodies in the shed, the statement reads. A large machete-style knife was also found just outside the entrance to the shed. Ballistic testing showed the shots were fired from inside the shed toward the resident.

It was later determined that the teens were also suspected of trespassing at another property on the same day.

According to witnesses and evidence recovered, the teens reportedly broke into the nearby home shortly before the deadly shooting by throwing an object through the window, the statement says. They allegedly stole an air soft gun, which was recovered inside a bag at the scene of the shooting.

"The outcome of this incident is tragic. Two teenagers are dead, and their loss is heartbreaking," the statement reads. "The District Attorney’s Office and the Northglenn Police Department must follow the law and the evidence, however, and the evidence clearly shows that the resident of the home acted in self-defense when he returned fire after being fired upon multiple times. Therefore, the resident will not be arrested or charged in this incident."

