COLORADO, USA — The Florida woman whose threats prompted the closure of hundreds of schools had no drugs or alcohol in her system when she took her life last April, according to an autopsy report made public Wednesday.

The report also showed that the 18-year-old woman had no tattoos anywhere on her body – a refutation of numerous internet reports.

The woman, Sol Pais, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound near Echo Lake in Clear Creek County, likely on the afternoon or evening of April 15.

That was the day she arrived in Colorado on a flight from Florida, bought a shotgun and headed into the mountains.

Her body was not discovered until April 17.

By then, all Denver area schools had canceled classes following a report from FBI that “credible threats” had been made to area schools. The cancellations impacted more than 500,000 students across the Front Range.

The incident gained notoriety, in part, because it came near the anniversary of the 1999 attack on Columbine High School.

FBI spokeswoman Amy Meyer declined to comment on the case.

