Man avoids jail in deadly high-speed crash after reaching deal with Denver DA

The Denver DA's office said Patrick Layden was suffering a medical issue when he crashed, killing Bradley Brubaker and injuring his daughter.

DENVER — A man charged in a high-speed crash in 2021 that left a man dead and his young daughter injured will avoid serving any time in jail after reaching a deal with the Denver District Attorney's Office.

Evidence presented at trial would have shown that Patrick Layden was experiencing an unforeseen medical issue at the time of the crash on April 10 that killed 46-year-old Bradley Brubaker, the DA's office said.

Layden pleaded guilty to one count each of careless driving resulting in death, and carless driving causing bodily injury. He was given 12-points on his driver license, which was revoked for a year.

“I have been touched by the outpouring of support from Denver’s Highlands community, all the first responders, our investigators, victim advocates and prosecutors,” said Denver District Attorney Beth McCann. “There is now a Memorial Sign at the corner of 32nd and Lowell which I hope is a small measure of comfort to the Brubakers and the broader Highlands community.”

Layden was accused of driving his car at a high rate of speed westbound on West 32nd Avenue just before noon, and then running a red light and striking another vehicle at the North Lowell Boulevard intersection, the probable cause statement said.

He was charged with the following counts at the time:

Two counts of first-degree assault

One count of vehicular homicide

One count of vehicular assault

Brubaker died at the scene, his daughter was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but survived.

The collision also caused the victim's car to crash into seven other parked vehicles, according to the PC statement. None of the people in those other cars were hurt, police said.

>Watch 9NEWS original shows, live Colorado news and weather updates, daily forecasts, and sports coverage for free on the 9NEWS+ app on Roku and Fire TV.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS



Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.