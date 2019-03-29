AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting Thursday night near East Iliff Avenue and South Buckley Road.

Details surrounding the shooting are limited at this time. Just before 9 p.m., police said no officers or suspects were injured. It's unclear if police have made any arrests in relation to the incident.

Iliff is shut down just before Buckley Road while police investigate.

The department is expected to hold a press conference within the next hour to provide more details on the shooting.

