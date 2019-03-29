AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting Thursday night near East Iliff Avenue and South Buckley Road.

According to an APD spokesman, the Denver Police Department's fugitive unit called Aurora's SWAT unit at around 7:40 Thursday night to tell them they were following someone who was wanted in Denver for several felony charges.

Aurora officers caught up with the suspect in the parking lot of the McDonald's at Iliff and Buckley, but the suspect got out and ran off.

Police won't say whether the suspect was male or female.

The suspect then ran across Iliff, and one officer fired shots during the foot chase. Officers caught up with the suspect near the gas station across the street and arrested them, using a Taser in the process.

No one was injured. The officer who fired his weapon has been placed on administrative leave, which is department policy.

The spokesman said a weapon was located at the scene. The Denver Police Department is assisting in the investigation of the incident.

Iliff is expected to be shut down just before Buckley Road until midnight while police investigate.

