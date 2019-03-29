AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting Thursday night near East Iliff Avenue and South Buckley Road.

In a tweet just before 9 p.m., APD said no officers or suspects were injured. It's unclear what led up to the shooting, or if police have made any arrests.

Police have said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Iliff is shut down just before Buckley Road while police investigate. Expect a heavy police presence in the area.

