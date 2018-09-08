The Denver Police Department said the deaths of two men and a woman whose bodies were found near Interstate 25 and South Broadway Thursday morning are being investigated as a homicide and no suspects have been identified.

The three victims, who have not been identified, appear to have been homeless, DPD Division Chief Joe Montoya said during a news conference Thursday afternoon. Investigators could not say how the three people died or why their deaths are being considered suspicious.

There is a 20-year-old man in custody in relation to a stabbing that occurred early Thursday morning near South Santa Fe Drive and I-25 that police are trying to determine is related to the triple homicide.

That stabbing was reported at 4:36 a.m., Montoya said, and Kyle Cuffe was arrested a short time later. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. What motivated the stabbing was not released.

A passerby found the bodies of the three transient homicide victims near Broadway and East Ohio Avenue at around 11 a.m., Montoya said.

It’s unclear how long their bodies had been in the area. Montoya said police are working to get in touch with their families.

At this point, officers are looking at surveillance video from near the crime scene. Montoya said DPD plans to increase patrols both at the light rail station near the crime scene as well as in the transient community nearby.

