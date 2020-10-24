Noise complaint in Thornton leads to suspect, officer firing weapons, police say

No one was hit by gunfire, Thornton Police said.

THORNTON, Colo. — A man has been arrested after Thornton Police say he fired a weapon near one of their officers, leading to the officer firing back.

According to a release from the Thornton Police Department (TPD), officers responded to a noise complaint at the Avana Eastlake Apartments at 2801 E. 120th Ave. at 12:07 a.m. Saturday.

When they got there, TPD said, they saw a large, loud gathering in an apartment.

TPD said as people were leaving the party, several gun shots were fired by a man who was in close proximity to officers. A police spokesman said it's not clear whether he was firing at officers.

One officer fired their weapon in return, TPD said, but did not hit the suspect. After a short foot chase, the man was taken into custody. A handgun was recovered at the location, according to TPD.

TPD said an investigation is being conducted by the 17th Judicial District Critical Incident Investigation Team, which investigates all officer-involved shootings in Adams County.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave, which TPD said is standard procedure.