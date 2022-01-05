Man shot in northeast Aurora

Aurora Police said the victim was rushed to a hospital. Their condition is not yet known.

AURORA, Colo. — A man was shot Wednesday afternoon in northeast Aurora. The man was rushed to a hospital. Their condition is not known, Aurora Police (APD) said.

The shooting happened in the 3500 block of North Salida Street, which is a little north of Interstate 70 and just west of Tower Road.

APD did not say what lead up to the shooting or if anyone is in custody for the shooting.

This is a developing story. 9NEWS will update this story as information is released.

