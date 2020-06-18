Northern Colorado Drug Task Force dismantles drug trafficking organization

'Operation La Familia' focused on several career criminals with histories of illegal narcotics distribution.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A drug trafficking organization operating in northern Colorado dubbed "Operation La Familia" was dismantled by the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force.

The investigation into the illegal operation began in the fall of 2019 and focused on several career criminals with histories of illegal narcotics distribution.

The task force said several partner agencies assisted with the investigation serving multiple search warrants on Tuesday in Fort Collins and Wellington:

2200 block of Sunleaf Ct., Fort Collins

3300 block of Laredo Ln., Fort Collins

1700 block of Heatheridge Rd, Fort Collins

4100 block of Crittenton Ln., Wellington

2700 block of Leisure Dr., Fort Collins

While serving search warrants, the drug task force said they seized illegal narcotics including methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl pills, cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, marijuana, counterfeit currency, handguns, cash, a stolen SKS semi-automatic rifle, a firearm missing a serial number and narcotics distribution equipment.

Police arrested six people and they were booked into the Larimer County Jail:

Anna Michelle Giron, 43, of Fort Collins was arrested for warrants including: Special offender controlled substance, six counts or conspiracy to distribute controlled substance, Colorado Organized Crime Control Act (COCCA), money laundering and habitual criminal. Her bond is set at $150,000.

Kimberly Martinez, 43, of Fort Collins was arrested for warrants including conspiracy to distribute controlled substance and habitual criminal. Her bond is set at $3,500.

Shawn Palato, 37, of Fort Collins (homeless) was arrested for warrants including COCCA, habitual criminal, two counts possession with intent to distribute controlled substance and conspiracy to distribute controlled substance. Her bond was set at $50,000.

Daniel Lee Saighman, 45, of Fort Collins was arrested for a warrant on conspiracy to distribute controlled substance. His bond was set at $3,500 and he was released from custody Wednesday.

Antonio Andrew Giron, 19, of Fort Collins was arrested for warrants including DUI and driving under restraint. His total bond was $200 and he was released Tuesday.

Antonio Jose Giron, 44, of Fort Collins was arrested for possession of controlled substance. His bond was $175 and he was released Tuesday.

The northern-area drug task force said the case is ongoing and they anticipate additional arrests, but had no additional information at this time.

"Operation La Familia" was carried out with the cooperation of the following agencies:

Fort Collins Police Services

Loveland Police Department

Larimer County Sheriff’s Office

Colorado Adult Parole

Eighth Judicial District Attorney’s Office

Colorado National Guard

Counterdrug Fort Collins Police Services

SWAT Larimer County Regional SWAT

Fort Collins Police Services Criminal Impact Unit

Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Strategic Enforcement Unit

Loveland Police Department Street Crimes Unit

United States Postal Inspectors Fort Collins Criminal Investigations Division