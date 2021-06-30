Colorado man racked up more than $300k in fraudulent credit card purchases, police say

At least 275 transactions were made on 19 different credit cards, according to Loveland Police.

LOVELAND, Colo. — Over a period of a few months, a northern Colorado man is accused of making more than $300,000 worth of fraudulent credit card purchases using 19 different credit cards, according to the Loveland Police Department (LPD).

Lorenzo Castaneda, 32, was arrested May 25 and faces the following charges:

Theft

Three counts of criminal impersonation

Three counts of ID theft

He's accused of targeting two northern Colorado restaurants and a California company that makes order and payment systems for the restaurant industry, LPD said.

>The video above is about unemployment system fraud.

Investigators determined that someone in northern Colorado had victimized the payment system company by processing fraudulent credit card sales through the company’s point-of-sale system.

By mid-March 2021, 275 transactions totaling just under $352,000 were processed using 19 different credit cards, according to police.

Investigators believe that proceeds from those transactions were funneled to three separate bank accounts suspected of being under Castaneda’s control.

Some of the credit card thefts derived from purchases at a mobile food truck that Castaneda operated in the northern Colorado area under the name Serendipity Food Truck, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation, or who might have been a victim of identity theft in this case and has not already spoken to LPD, please contact Detective Jenn Pfoff at 970-962-2225 or email at jenn.pfoff@cityofloveland.org.

