Juveniles taken into custody after robbery near grocery store, chase in Northglenn

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Four juveniles are in custody after an armed robbery and a short chase with police in Northglenn Sunday afternoon.

The Northglenn Police Department said they responded to a call of a robbery at 500 E. 120 Avenue, which is a Safeway grocery store. Police said the robbery happened in the parking lot, and did not involve a store employee. They said the suspects had already fled when officers arrived.

NPD called the Thornton Police Department to help assist with the investigation. The suspects led Thornton Police on a short chase in the area of Riverdale Road and Colorado Boulevard. The crash ended at the intersection when the suspect failed to make the turn and crashed, according to NPD.

Four suspects, all boys under 18, were in the car at the time of the crash. Two of the suspects were taken into custody and two were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Police said the car had been reported stolen. Police also found a gun inside the car.

Anyone with additional information regarding the crash is asked to contact Detective Damon Hoodak at 303-450-8855 or email dhoodak@northglenn.org

