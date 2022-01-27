Armed robber filled laundry basket with cigarettes, police say

The suspect threatened a Northglenn store clerk with a weapon before filling his basket with cigarettes, the police department said.

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — A man entered a Northglenn smoke shop carrying a laundry basket and then threatened an employee with a gun before exiting the store with numerous stolen items, according to the Northglenn Police Department (NPD).

The robbery happened around 6 p.m. on Jan. 26 at a store located in the 11800 block of Washington Street.

When officers arrived at the store they were told that the suspect entered the store with the basket, walked behind the counter, and threatened the store clerk while pointing a firearm at her.

He then filled his basket with several cartons of cigarettes and exited the store, NPD said.

The man was wearing a face mask, black hoodie, black pants, yellow gloves, and white shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to please contact Detective Terrie Hoodak at 303-450-8858 or thoodak@northglenn.org.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

