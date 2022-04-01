Armed suspect crashes pickup into Northglenn house, police say

The driver eluded officers before crashing into a house in the 10000 block of Melody Drive, Northglenn Police said.

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — A suspect was taken to a hospital Tuesday morning after crashing into a house in the area of West 104th Avenue and Interstate 25, according to the Northglenn Police Department (NPD).

Northglenn officers responded at about 6 a.m. to Melody Drive, just south of 104th, on a black GMC truck that had crashed into a parked vehicle and fled the scene, NPD says in a news release.

A few minutes later, the pickup crashed into a house in the 10000 block of Melody Drive, police said.

The residents of the house weren't injured, NPD said.

The suspect refused to get out of the pickup, so police used less-lethal options to break the pickup's windows and get the suspect out, according to the release.

At that time, officers saw weapons in the vehicle, which also matched the description of a pickup that had eluded Thornton Police Department (TPD) officers earlier Tuesday morning, police said.

The suspect was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

NPD did not identify the suspect.

Anyone with information on the incident was asked to contact NPD Detective Jackie Spresser at jspresser@northglenn.org or (303) 450-8859.

