1 juvenile exchanged gunfire with resident after backyard break-in, police say

The shooting happened on Sunday after a report of a trespassing and menacing call, Northglenn Police said. It's unclear who fired the first shots.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — The two juveniles who were fatally shot on Sunday after breaking into the backyard of a Northglenn home were armed with a machete and a semi-automatic handgun, according to the Northglenn Police Department.

Officers responded around 2 p.m. Sunday to the 11600 block of Pearl Street on a report of trespassing and menacing. That's an area south of the intersection of 120th Avenue and Washington Street.

Police said Wednesday that the two juveniles broke a fence to gain entry into the backyard and garage-like structure attached to a home.

One juvenile had a semi-automatic handgun and the other had a machete, police said. Both weapons were recovered from the scene.

One of the juveniles and the resident of the home exchanged gunfire, according to police. It's not clear who fired first or how many shots were fired.

Both juveniles were struck by gunfire and taken to the hospital, where they later died. Their names have not been released.

The resident of the home was uninjured.

Once the investigation is complete, the Northglenn Police Department will present the results to the district attorney's office, which will determine what, if any, charges are appropriate.

When reached on Tuesday, the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office said police had not yet presented their evidence to them.

>Watch 9NEWS original shows, live Colorado news and weather updates, daily forecasts, and sports for free on the 9NEWS+ app on Roku and Fire TV.

