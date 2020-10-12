Suspects lead Northglenn police on chase, ram officers' cars

The chase ended when the suspects crashed into a truck while driving the wrong direction, police said.

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Two suspects have been arrested after police said they rammed multiple police cars before leading officers on a chase in Northglenn on Wednesday.

Officers were called to the 11200 block of Huron Street when the alarm at a business in the area went off, according to the Northglenn Police Department.

When they arrived, police said the driver of a four-door Chevy Cruze rammed multiple police vehicles in the parking lot and then fled northbound on Huron Street.

Officers chased the Cruze until the suspect turned eastbound into the westbound lanes of 136th Avenue and collided with a Ford F350, according to police.

The suspects, a 27-year-old man and woman, were taken into custody and brought to the hospital. It's not clear how badly they were injured.

Police said they do not believe the driver of the Ford was injured.

The officers involved had minor injuries, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Thibodeau at 303.450.8875 or jthibodeau@northglenn.org

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.