Man shot multiple times in apartment in Northglenn, police say

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Northglenn Police were investigating the homicide of a 41-year-old man found shot multiple times in an apartment Thursday night.

Officers responded to a call at 11:45 p.m. of a man down at 11801 Washington St., police said in a news release. That's just north of East 118th Avenue and west of Washington Street.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a woman trying to do CPR on a man in an apartment. The woman told officers that she had returned home from work, found the man on the floor and called 911, police said.

Officers performed CPR until medical personnel arrived. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

There's no suspect in custody. Northglenn Police didn't have a suspect description.

The Adams County Coroner's Office will release the victim's name.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact Detective Terrie Hoodak at 303-450-8858 or thoodak@northglenn.org.

