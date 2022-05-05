Man injured after shots fired from SUV, Northglenn Police say

A witness said an SUV drove past them and fired several shots their way, according to Northglenn Police.

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Police in Northglenn were looking for occupants of a silver SUV in connection with a shooting early Thursday morning that injured one person.

The shooting was reported about 12:30 a.m. in the area of 301 Malley Drive, according to the Northglenn Police Department (NPD).

When officers arrived on scene, they found one person with a gunshot wound, who was taken to the hospital for treatment and later released.

NPD spoke with a second person at the scene who said he was with the victim when a vehicle drove past them and fired shots out of the passenger window.

The witness described the vehicle as a silver 4-door SUV, possibly a Jeep. NPD released a photo of that vehicle.

A spokesperson for NPD said at this time, they don't know whether the shooting was random or whether the victims were specifically targeted.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to please contact Detective Rick Williams at 303-450-8979 or rwilliams@northglenn.org.

