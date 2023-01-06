18-year-old suspect charged in fatal shooting in Northglenn

Joshua Littell was killed last month at an apartment complex near East 118th Avenue and Washington Street.

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — An 18-year-old man has been charged in a fatal shooting at a Northglenn apartment last month, according to the Adams County District Attorney's Office.

Northglenn Police responded at 11:45 p.m. Dec. 22 to a call of a man down at 11801 Washington St. – just north of East 118th Avenue and west of Washington Street.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a woman trying to do CPR on a man in an apartment. The woman told officers that she had returned home from work, found the man on the floor and called 911, police said.

Officers performed CPR until medical personnel arrived. The man, identified as Joshua James Littell, was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Friday, the District Attorney's Office said that 18-year-old Dartagnan Smith has been charged in the case. He faces charges of:

First-degree murder

Second-degree murder

Aggravated robbery

Smith's next court appearance will be March 31.

