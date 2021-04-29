Northglenn Police investigate homicide

A 25-year-old man died at the hospital after being shot multiple times, police say.

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — The Northglenn Police Department (NPD) is investigating a shooting that left one man dead Wednesday night, according to the department.

Police were called to the 12200 block of Claude Court on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene they talked to a witness who said a 25-year-old man had been talking to the suspect outside of an apartment when he was shot multiple times, police said.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to NPD. The victim's identity will be released by the Adams County Coroner's Office following the notification of next of kin.

Police believe that the suspect and the victim knew each other. The incident is still under investigation by NPD.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to please contact Detective Paul Gesi at 303-450-8857 or pgesi@northglenn.org303.450.8961.

Anyone wishing to stay anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com.

