Northglenn police investigate assault in parking lot

The victim said a man got out of a vehicle, assaulted him and fired a gun, then fled the scene, police said.

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — The Northglenn Police Department (NPD) was investigating a report of an assault on Friday night in the area of East 120th Avenue and Washington Street.

Police responded at 8:50 p.m. Friday to a hospital where the victim, a man, had arrived with visible injuries, according a NPD press release.

The victim told police that he was at 120th and Washington when a silver Toyota FJ Cruiser pulled into the parking lot. The victim said a man got out of the vehicle, assaulted him and fired a gun before he left the scene, the release says.

It wasn't known whether the victim and assailant knew each other or whether the assault was random, said an NPD spokesperson.

The victim wasn't shot, and he was treated and released from the hospital, NPD said.

NPD didn't release a description of a suspect.

Northglenn Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact Detective Jamie Thibodeau at 303-450-8875 or jthibodeau@northglenn.org.

Anyone with information can also contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.