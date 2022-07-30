1 killed in shooting in Northglenn

Police said it happened around 2:40 a.m. on Community Center Drive.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — A man is dead after an overnight shooting in Northglenn.

The Northglenn Police Department (NPD) said officers responded to a report of shots fired in the parking lot at 11525 Community Center Drive at around 2:40 a.m. Saturday. That's just east of Interstate 25, next to Boondocks.

The people who had reported the shots told officers the people involved in the shooting had left the scene.

Those people were later contacted, NPD said, by police in Westminster.

The 31-year-old man who was shot was taken to the hospital, where he died.

A suspect has not been identified, according to police.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Paul Gesi at pgesi@northglenn.org or 303-450-8857.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.