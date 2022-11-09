Northglenn shooting leaves man dead

Police said a man was shot to death near Fox Run Parkway and Fox Run Circle Wednesday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Police are looking for a suspect in a deadly shooting in Northglenn Wednesday.

The Northglenn Police Department said officers were called to a report of shots fired near Fox Run Parkway and Fox Run Circle at around 1:45 p.m. That's located northwest of Colorado Boulevard and East 104th Avenue.

When officers got there, they found a man who had died.

A Code Red notification was sent out to the area, but it expired because police believed the suspect had left the area and there was no danger to the public.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Officer Jeremy Mayns at 303-450-8970 or email jpmayns@northglenn.org.

Tipsters who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.