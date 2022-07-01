Police investigate shooting in Northglenn

The shooting happened in the 11100 block of Josephine Way in Northglenn. There were no reports of injuries, police said.

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — The Northglenn Police Department (NPD) is investigating a shooting in the 11100 block of Josephine Way that happened Friday morning. That's near York Street and East 112th Avenue in Northglenn.

At about 4:35 a.m. police were alerted to a report of shots fired into a home, according to a tweet from NPD. There are no known injuries, police said.

A CodeRED reverse 911 was sent to neighbors in the area, according to police.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

Northglenn Officers are out at the 11100 blk of Josephine Way on several shots fired into a house. Incident occurred at approximately 4:35 a.m. this morning. At this time there are no known injuries. A CodeRED reverse 911 was sent to the surrounding neighbors. Updates to follow. — Northglenn PD PIO (@NorthglennPDPIO) July 1, 2022

