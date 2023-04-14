Officer kills man during confrontation in Northglenn

Police said the male suspect had a woman and three children in an apartment with him.

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — A man is dead after a confrontation with police at a Northglenn apartment complex Friday night.

According to a release from the Thornton and Northglenn police departments, officers learned the whereabouts of a suspect wanted on a probation violation out of Denver for attempted murder.

The suspect was found in an apartment in the 300 block of Malley Drive, police said, where the Aspen Park Apartments are located. Officers learned a woman and three smaller children were in the apartment with the male suspect, according to the release.

Northglenn/Thornton SWAT was activated to respond to the location and the reverse 911 system was activated to clear surrounding apartments, police said.

According to the release, while police were trying to negotiate the release of the children, shots were fired from inside the apartment. Later, the suspect opened the patio door of the apartment and fired several more shots.

A Thornton officer shot the suspect and according to the release, officers immediately attempted to perform lifesaving efforts. The suspect later died at the hospital.

The incident is under investigation by the 17th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team.

The suspect's name will be released by the Adams County Coroner's Office.

