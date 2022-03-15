1 person shot, killed during cellphone robbery, Northglenn Police say

A suspect was arrested in the shooting in the area of York Street and East 112th Avenue, according to Northglenn Police.

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — A male was shot and killed while being robbed of his cellphone Monday night in Northglenn, according to police.

Officers responded at 9:50 p.m. to a report of a shooting at 11355 York St., which is just north of East 112th Avenue, the Northglenn Police Department said in a news release.

When they arrived on scene, the officers were told that a male had stolen the victim's cellphone and shot him in the abdomen, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The suspect, who is 17 years old, was found nearby and taken into custody, according to police.

Northglenn Police asked that anyone with information on the incident contact Detective Damon Hoodak at 303-450-8855 or dhoodak@northglenn.org.

Anyone with information can also call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

