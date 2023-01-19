Man accidentally shot girlfriend during 'show-and-tell' of their guns, affidavit says

Alexander Moreno-Keegan is charged with reckless manslaughter related to the Jan. 9 shooting in Northglenn.

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — A man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend of eight years earlier this month told police he accidentally shot her during a gathering at their Northglenn apartment.

Alexander Moreno-Keegan called 911 on Jan. 9 and reported the shooting around 6:55 p.m., according to an arrest affidavit from the Northglenn Police Department.

When officers arrived at the 10700 block of Huron Street they were flagged down by a woman in the hallway who guided them to the victim. When they got inside, Moreno-Keegan was crouched down next to the victim.

When the woman told officers that Moreno-Keegan had shot the victim, he was placed in handcuffs and taken to a patrol car where he was read his rights.

Moreno-Keegan said that he had been dating the victim for eight years and they had invited a friend over to their place that evening for a "show and tell" with their guns. He said that all three of them were security guards.

He said at one point he picked up his gun from a table and accidentally pressed the trigger and shot his girlfriend. Their friend shared a similar story about what happened.

The victim's name will be released by the Adams County coroner's office.

Court records show Moreno-Keegan is charged with reckless manslaughter. He's due in court on Feb. 21.

