Police looking for 2 suspects wanted for stealing, crashing car

The crash happened at 120th Avenue and Claude Street Tuesday night.

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Officers with the Northglenn Police Department are looking for two suspects wanted in connection to a crash involving a stolen vehicle Tuesday night.

At about 10:30 p.m., police received a call of a stolen vehicle near 11501 Washington St., NPD said in a press release. The owner of the vehicle was able to use an app to track their car to an area near East 123rd Avenue and Hudson Court in Thornton, police said.

When officers arrived, they did not locate the vehicle but were told that a crash involving the car had just happened at East 120th Avenue and Claude Court, according to police.

A witness saw two males get out of the stolen car after the crash and leave the scene, police said.

Anyone who may have information about the crash is asked to call Detective Rick Williams at 303-450-8979 or email him at rwilliams@northglenn.org.

