NORWOOD, Colorado — An 18-year-old male student is in custody after a school shooting threat was found written on a bathroom stall at Norwood High School Tuesday, the San Miguel Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday.

Norwood High School is located about 30 miles northwest of Telluride in Norwood and about 331 miles southwest of Denver.

The student, who authorities said they will not publicly identify, was removed from the school and faces two charges.

Those charges are:

Interference with faculty and staff at an institutional facility, a misdemeanor

False reporting to authorities, a misdemeanor

A student at the school told administrators on Tuesday that the message written on the boys' bathroom wall threatened a school shooting at a "future date," according to the Sheriff's Office.

Law enforcement was notified and began conducting an investigation.

Norwood School Superintendent Bette Nickell said students and staff were not at risk.

“We take all threats seriously and acted accordingly," she said. "Our students and staff were never in danger and are safe."

The school, law enforcement and a panel of professionals will conduct a threat assessment to determine next steps.

"Unfortunately, we are forced to train and deal with threats like this, and I would like to assure parents that we are doing everything we can to help keep all of the schools of San Miguel County safe," San Miguel County Sheriff Bill Masters said.

The suspect is slated to appear in court in mid-January, according to a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office.

