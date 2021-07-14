Jury finds man not guilty in connection with fatal shooting

A second suspect pleaded guilty in connection with the May 2020 death of Larry "Eddie" Gomez in Commerce City.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — An Adams County jury on Tuesday found a man not guilty on all charges related to a fatal shooting in Commerce City in May 2020.

Around 5:30 a.m. on May 8, 2020, a neighbor of the victim called for help after discovering the man unresponsive in the home in the 7000 block of Garden Lane, near East 74th Avenue and Oneida Street, Commerce City Police said.

The victim was later identified as 67-year-old Larry "Eddie" Gomez, who died from a gunshot wound.

David Jacobs and Kyle Schneider were both arrested and initially each charged with:

One count of first-degree murder after deliberation

Three counts of attempted first-degree murder with extreme indifference

One count of crime of violence, which is a sentencing enhancer

Jurors on Tuesday found Jacobs not guilty of first-degree murder and the lesser charges of second-degree murder and manslaughter, according to the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

He was also found not guilty of attempted murder charges related to a shooting earlier that same morning at the Snowy Ridge Mobile Home Park Apartments in Commerce City, the DA's office confirmed.

Schneider pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and crime of violence and faces between 10 and 24 years in the Department of Corrections when sentenced next month.

