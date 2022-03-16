Wildland fire suspect to serve community service for 2021 fire

The fire burned more than 150 acres in Jefferson County near C-470 and South Kipling Parkway on Dec. 27, 2021.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The suspect in a wildland fire that charred more than 150 acres in Jefferson County late last year will have to serve community service, according to West Metro Fire Rescue (WMFR).

The 153-acre Oak Fire broke out on Dec. 27, 2021 at around 2:15 p.m. near South Kipling Parkway and C-470 near the Ken Caryl area.

Fire officials said the person who started the blaze is a juvenile and therefore will not be publicly identified.

> Video above is from December: Oak Fire near C-470 and Kipling was 'human-caused,' suspect identified by fire officials.

The fire started west of the Westerly Apartments in an open space area with several trails and heavy foot traffic, WMFR said in a tweet on Dec. 27.

The Oak Fire spread quickly up a hogback as winds pushed the flames north and west. C-470 was closed in both directions for hours while fire crews battled to get a hold of the fire.

Firefighters said winds shifted and the fire began burning back upon itself, slowing its growth.

Both Ken Caryl Valley and an apartment complex were briefly put under mandatory evacuation orders, but those orders were lifted shortly after being issued.

No structures burned and no one was injured in the fire, according to officials.

A judge has not yet said how many hours of community service the juvenile will have to serve, according to fire officials. The juvenile was also ordered to attend court-appointed fire education classes.