WELD COUNTY, Colo. — An off-duty Adams County deputy who was shot by an officer following a high-speed chase late Wednesday night has died, according to a news release by the Greeley Police Department.

That deputy was identified Friday night by the Weld County Coroner's Office as Jesse Jenson, 41, of Johnstown, Colorado. He succumbed to his injuries at about 6 p.m. Friday at North Colorado Medical Center surrounded by family and friends, the release said. Deputy Jenson started his career with the Adams County Sheriff's Office in 2016 and was assigned to the Jail Division.

Jesse Jenson

Greeley Police Department

On Wednesday night, two vehicles were driving north on Highway 85 from Platteville at a high rate of speed and failed to stop for officers, according to Greeley Police.

One of the cars was eventually stopped near 42nd Avenue and Highway 85 in Evans around 10:25 p.m., police said.

Officers confronted the driver, and a City of LaSalle officer fired their weapon, striking Jenson who was then transported to North Colorado Medical Center for treatment.

According to Greeley Police, multiple agencies were involved in the chase. Police are looking for video surveillance that could show what exactly happened.

The driver of the second car has been contacted and identified, Greeley Police said in the release.

Greeley Police said they have not made arrests in connection with the case at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident or who may have seen any part of the chase to contact Lt. Kevin Halloran at the Weld County Sheriff's Office at 970-400-2837 Ext. 2837 or Sgt. Aaron Walker at 970-400-5807.

This is the 10th officer-involved shooting in Colorado in just over a week.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS