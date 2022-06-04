Off-duty officer responds to drive-by shooting near 16th Street Mall

Police said an off-duty officer saw the incident and began shooting at the vehicle.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is looking for the person who pointed a gun out of a vehicle and fired multiple rounds near the 16th Street Mall on Saturday morning.

DPD said around 1:15 a.m., a black Sedan turned from Larmier Street onto 15th Street when one of the people in the car pointed a gun out and began firing multiple rounds as the car drove on 15th Street towards Market Street.

Police said multiple people were in the area and on the sidewalk as shots were being fired. DPD said no one was struck by any of the gunfire.

DPD said a uniformed DPD officer working in an off-duty capacity at a nearby nightclub recognized the extreme of injury and death that existed and responded by discharging his duty firearm at the car that was firing the gun.

According to DPD, a marked DPD car was stationed at 15th Street and Larimer Street when the shooting happened. The police in the car tried to pursue the offender's car but they fled at a high rate of speed, DPD said.

Multiple agencies are working on this investigation including, the Colorado Bureau of Investigations, the Colorado State Patrol and the Denver Police Department’s Homicide Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

