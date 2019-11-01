WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Two off-duty Westminster police officers intervened during a disturbance at The Orchard Town Center Thursday night, law enforcement said.

One of the officers was injured in the disturbance and shots were fired by the other officer, according to Westminster Police Department spokeswoman Cheri Spottke.

Spottke said the officer's injuries are minor, but she didn't know what caused the injuries.

Police said the suspect was hit by the gunfire and is being treated at a hospital.

The Orchard Town Center is located near 144th Avenue and Huron Street.

This is a developing story and we will be updating as information becomes available.

