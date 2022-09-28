Fundraiser being held for Arvada Police officer killed during domestic disturbance call

Officer Dillon Vakoff was shot and killed while responding to a domestic disturbance in Arvada.

ARVADA, Colo. — A fundraiser will be held for Arvada Police Officer Dillon Vakoff, who was shot and killed during a response to a domestic disturbance call.

The fundraiser will be held at the Grizzly Rose in Denver on Wednesday, Sept. 28, starting at 6 p.m.

The event is open to the public and guests ages 21 and up. A $10 donation is encouraged and can be purchased ahead of time.

There will be a silent auction, items for purchase and donation collections.

Money raised will be for the family of Officer Vakoff, through the Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation.

Vakoff, 27, was fatally shot in the early morning hours of September 11, when he and a second officer responded to a disturbance in the 6700 block of West 51st Avenue.

The suspect in the shooting, 31-year-old Sonny Almanza, was arrested shortly after the shooting.

