LAKEWOOD - A Lakewood police officer is in the hospital after he was hit by a car while confronting a car theft suspect, Lakewood police said.

Officers were patrolling the parking lot of the Crossland Economy Studios at 715 Kipling St. around 2 a.m. Friday when they spotted a stolen car in the parking lot, a release from the department said.

A man and woman came out of a room and got into the stolen car, police said. When officers approached the pair, the male ignored their commands and drove away, hitting an officer who was in the parking lot.

The suspect kept driving for a short distance and crashed the car into another parked car. Both suspects then ran from the car.

The woman was quickly located. The man was taken into custody several hours later around 8 a.m. at a gas station at 722 Kipling St.

The injured officer is being treated at St. Anthony Hospital. Police did not provide details about his injuries.

