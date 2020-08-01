JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — Video released Wednesday by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) shows a man they said flashed a fake badge to a woman after motioning for her to pull over.

The video, taken from inside the woman's vehicle, shows her interactions with the man.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning on eastbound C-470 from Interstate 70, according to JCSO.

During the interaction the man said he was a “federal agent” and provided an “Interpol” badge while asking for the victim to provide her identification and registration, according to the sheriff's office.

He began by telling the woman, "You merged outside of a non-through lane," to which the woman replies, "Can I see your ID first?"

He replies, "You got it, you got it" and follows up with, "You need to tell me what is your rush?"

The victim did not think the traffic stop was legitimate and eventually drove away. The man was driving a full-size silver truck.

If you know who this person is or where he is, please call the JCSO tip line at 303-271-5612.

