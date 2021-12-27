x
Crime

Officer injured in shooting near Belmar

Police have not yet said how badly the officer was hurt or if anyone else was injured.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Lakewood Police Department is investigating after an officer was injured in a shooting on Monday evening. 

According to the department, the shooting happened near the Belmar shopping center by the intersection of South Vance Street and West Alaska Drive.

There is no word on the officer's condition or if anyone else was injured.

Police have not yet released information about a suspect.

9NEWS has a reporter near the scene to get more information.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as we learn more.

