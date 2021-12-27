Officer injured in shooting near Belmar

Police have not yet said how badly the officer was hurt or if anyone else was injured.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Lakewood Police Department is investigating after an officer was injured in a shooting on Monday evening.

According to the department, the shooting happened near the Belmar shopping center by the intersection of South Vance Street and West Alaska Drive.

There is no word on the officer's condition or if anyone else was injured.

Police have not yet released information about a suspect.

9NEWS has a reporter near the scene to get more information.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as we learn more.

Officer talks with a man who was grazed by a bullet while standing outside. Witnesses say they heard one shot then a series of shots at Alaska and Vance in Belmar in Lakewood. #9News pic.twitter.com/ir89YXQAlF — Nelson Garcia (@9Storytellers) December 28, 2021

Yellow markers on the ground are for multiple bullet casings. #9News pic.twitter.com/SvQh3lV1Tg — Nelson Garcia (@9Storytellers) December 28, 2021

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

