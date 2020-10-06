Officer injured in shooting at Englewood light rail station

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Tuesday.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — An officer was injured in a shooting in Englewood Tuesday night.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. at the Englewood light rail station at 901 Englewood Pkwy., Investigator Scott Allen with the Englewood Police Department said.

The officer was responding to a domestic violence call just before shots were fired.

"Investigators are on the scene and are trying to figure out what happened," Allen said during a news conference late Tuesday night.

No suspect information is available, EPD said. The officer was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Allen said the shooting occurred at the light rail platform of the usually busy Englewood RTD station near West Hampden Avenue and South Santa Fe Drive.

